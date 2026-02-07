National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.02 and traded as high as $39.66. National Bankshares shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 19,512 shares traded.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Bankshares

National Bankshares Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 536.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Bankshares by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in National Bankshares by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company headquartered in Reston. Through its primary subsidiaries, National Bank of Blacksburg and The Bank of Giles and Montgomery, the company offers a full suite of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The company’s core activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, trust and wealth management, and electronic banking platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.