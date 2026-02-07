Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.96 and traded as high as $71.01. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 1,137,644 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

