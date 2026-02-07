Axim Planning & Wealth Acquires Shares of 2,684 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Jabil accounts for 0.5% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,410,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $323,338,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.71.

NYSE:JBL opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.52. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $260.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $4,950,934.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,577,573.68. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $11,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,171,459 shares in the company, valued at $263,953,141.88. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

