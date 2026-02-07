Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Transce3nd LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 457.4% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 109.9% during the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

SBUX opened at $99.45 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 204.96%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

