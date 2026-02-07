Savant Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,174 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 70.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $58.13 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

