BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 281.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Key Stories Impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $168,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,073.67. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $250,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,277.54. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

