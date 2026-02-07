Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,673 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 76.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.70.

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,459.25. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $12,092,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $222.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

