Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.2% in the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.7% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 103,904 shares of company stock worth $15,759,885 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

