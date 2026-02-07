Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

JBL opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.66 and a fifty-two week high of $260.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day moving average of $219.52.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,140. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $4,950,934.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,577,573.68. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

