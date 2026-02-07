Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 4,214 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market technicals and dividend profile: PG has shown a strong technical bounce (breaking above its 200‑day SMA) and benefits from a steady dividend track record, which is attracting risk‑off flows into staples. 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Breaking Out This Month
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/innovation catalysts: Analysts note P&G is pushing faster Beauty & Personal Care innovation and premiumization to support pricing power and mix improvement—potentially underpinning revenue and margin resilience. Can Beauty & Personal Care Innovation Drive Procter & Gamble’s Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile marketing push: A Super Bowl / Old Spice immersive experience is a short‑term promotional catalyst that can lift grooming revenues and brand engagement. Old Spice Super Bowl Experience
- Positive Sentiment: Subsidiary performance and shareholder returns: Procter & Gamble Health (India) reported strong Q3 FY26 results and declared an interim + special payout, underscoring cash generation in some business units. Procter & Gamble Health Posts Strong Q3 FY26 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street positioning: The consensus broker view is a “Moderate Buy” with a ~$167 target—supportive context but not a new catalyst. PG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/earnings context: Recent commentary reviews PG’s mixed Q2 results, strong brand campaigns and valuation—useful framing for investors but unlikely to move the stock alone. A Look At Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts: Zacks Research trimmed multiple quarterly and FY EPS forecasts (FY2027/FY2028 and selected quarters), which could pressure forward expectations and act as a near‑term headwind. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Procter & Gamble is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold ~8,000 shares (~$1.26M) and materially reduced her direct holding; while insiders sell for many reasons, some investors view such disclosures negatively. SEC Form 4 – Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation risk: Coverage (e.g., Barron’s) warns consumer staples are “frothy” after the recent run; elevated valuations across defensive names could prompt profit‑taking that weighs on PG. Staples Stocks Are Known for Safety. Now They Look Way Too Frothy.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.
NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
