Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 4,214 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 103,904 shares of company stock worth $15,759,885 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.