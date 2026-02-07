Renasant Bank Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 43,017 shares of company stock worth $7,462,875 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

