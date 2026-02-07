Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $27,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $399,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,421.76. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

