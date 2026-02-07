QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,466 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Trending Headlines about QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,017 shares of company stock worth $7,462,875. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

