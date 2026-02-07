Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 174.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,214 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,324,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after buying an additional 127,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 679.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after acquiring an additional 978,853 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,933,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 45.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 3.15%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: BYD reported $2.21 EPS vs. $1.88 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.02B expected, driven by disciplined operations and strong margins — a near-term earnings surprise that supports valuation. Boyd Gaming Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Q4 results beat expectations: BYD reported $2.21 EPS vs. $1.88 consensus and revenue of $1.06B vs. $1.02B expected, driven by disciplined operations and strong margins — a near-term earnings surprise that supports valuation. Positive Sentiment: Local/core customer strength and operating discipline: Management cited continued growth among local customers and strong operating performance, which underpinned the quarter and suggests resilient cash flow at many properties. BYD Q4 deep dive

Local/core customer strength and operating discipline: Management cited continued growth among local customers and strong operating performance, which underpinned the quarter and suggests resilient cash flow at many properties. Neutral Sentiment: Large 2026 capital plan announced: Boyd outlined a $650M–$700M capex program focused on major property investments to support growth and reposition assets — positive for long-term revenue potential but increases near-term cash commitments. Boyd outlines $650M–$700M capital plan for 2026

Large 2026 capital plan announced: Boyd outlined a $650M–$700M capex program focused on major property investments to support growth and reposition assets — positive for long-term revenue potential but increases near-term cash commitments. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available for detail: Management commentary (earnings call transcript) provides more color on property-level trends, loyalty metrics and ROI expectations for the capex — useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call and transcripts available for detail: Management commentary (earnings call transcript) provides more color on property-level trends, loyalty metrics and ROI expectations for the capex — useful for assessing sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and elevated volume: Despite the beat, BYD shares are trading down on higher-than-average volume as investors weigh the large capex plan and signs of destination/property softness at some assets — suggesting profit-taking and caution about near-term cash flow impact. MarketBeat Q4 report

Market reaction and elevated volume: Despite the beat, BYD shares are trading down on higher-than-average volume as investors weigh the large capex plan and signs of destination/property softness at some assets — suggesting profit-taking and caution about near-term cash flow impact. Negative Sentiment: Destination-property softness noted: Management highlighted relative softness at destination properties versus strength in local markets; slower recovery at destination assets could pressure revenue growth at higher-margin venues. Deep dive on local vs. destination trends

Several research firms have recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

