Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $29.28. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166,100 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) is a German multinational automaker headquartered in Munich, known for designing, manufacturing and selling premium automobiles and motorcycles. Founded in 1916 as an aircraft engine manufacturer, the company transitioned to motorcycle and automobile production in the interwar period and has since developed into a global luxury vehicle group. BMW’s product portfolio includes passenger cars under the BMW marque, compact and premium models from MINI, ultra-luxury vehicles produced by Rolls‑Royce Motor Cars (a BMW Group subsidiary), and motorcycles marketed through BMW Motorrad.

The company develops and sells a broad range of powertrains and drivetrains, including conventional internal-combustion engines, plug‑in hybrids and fully electric vehicles under the BMW i sub-brand.

