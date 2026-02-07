The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $10.88. The European Equity Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 57,973 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 1,462.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc (NYSE: EEA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of issuers located in European countries. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund offers U.S. and international investors access to a diversified portfolio of publicly traded European companies, spanning a variety of industries and market capitalizations.
The Fund’s investment strategy is built on fundamental, bottom-up research and active portfolio management.
