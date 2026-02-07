Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $44.59. Rexel shares last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 7,479 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on RXEEY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rexel in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rexel is a global distributor specializing in electrical supplies and services for residential, commercial and industrial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes wiring, lighting, automation and control systems, energy management solutions, safety equipment and renewable energy products. Rexel supports its customers with technical expertise, digital tools and value-added services such as inventory management, project management and on-site support.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel operates in more than 25 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

