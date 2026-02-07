CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CreditRiskMonitor.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.5260. CreditRiskMonitor.com shares last traded at $2.5260, with a volume of 1,067 shares trading hands.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.21.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com is a subscription-based service that delivers corporate credit risk analysis and monitoring tools to financial institutions, corporations and supply chain professionals. The company aggregates financial statement data, market indicators and vendor trade experiences to generate quantitative credit assessments, including its proprietary FRISK score, which leverages statistical models and market signals to gauge bankruptcy risk among publicly traded firms.

The platform provides real-time alerts on material credit‐related events—such as significant shifts in financial ratios, adverse news announcements, bond yield spikes and payment performance changes—allowing users to proactively manage counterparty exposure.

