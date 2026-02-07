Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares.

Millrock Resources Trading Up 16.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

About Millrock Resources

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska. Millrock Resources Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

