Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.82. Mitie Group shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,770 shares traded.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Stock Performance

About Mitie Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK‐based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.