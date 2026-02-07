Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.82. Mitie Group shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 1,770 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK‐based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.

Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.