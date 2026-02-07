Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.98. Templeton Dragon Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 113,821 shares changing hands.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Templeton Dragon Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $694,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.

The fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

