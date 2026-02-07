Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $11.98. Templeton Dragon Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 113,821 shares changing hands.
Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 2.9%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.
Templeton Dragon Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.
The fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Dragon Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.