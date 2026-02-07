John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $30.4290, with a volume of 722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $421.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

