Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.53 and traded as high as C$8.16. Kraken Robotics shares last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 1,273,419 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on PNG shares. National Bankshares downgraded Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cormark lowered shares of Kraken Robotics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraken Robotics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

