Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $19.79. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $19.6550, with a volume of 70,592 shares trading hands.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 526.0%.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.