Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $19.79. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $19.6550, with a volume of 70,592 shares trading hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7763 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 526.0%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 212,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 276,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 162,366 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 157,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

