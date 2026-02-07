TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,271.90 and traded as high as GBX 4,405. TBC Bank Group shares last traded at GBX 4,370, with a volume of 67,165 shares changing hands.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,065.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,271.90.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TBC Bank Group PLC (“TBC PLC”) is a public limited company registered in England and Wales. TBC PLC is the parent company of JSC TBC Bank (“TBC Bank”) and a group of companies that principally operate in Georgia in the financial sector. TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading universal banking group in Georgia. TBC PLC also offers non-financial services via TNET, the largest digital ecosystem in Georgia. Since 2019, TBC PLC has expanded its operations into Uzbekistan by operating fast growing retail digital financial services in the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.