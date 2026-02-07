JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $54.92 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 28602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $557.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 714.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

