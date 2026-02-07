Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.05 and traded as high as GBX 166.88. Luceco shares last traded at GBX 165.92, with a volume of 114,583 shares trading hands.

Get Luceco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUCE shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Luceco from GBX 165 to GBX 175 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 182.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Luceco

Luceco Stock Performance

Luceco Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.05. The stock has a market cap of £245.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91.

(Get Free Report)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.