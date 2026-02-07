Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.77 and traded as high as $152.40. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $148.10, with a volume of 13,616 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macquarie Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77.

Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services and asset management company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, it was granted its banking licence in 1985 and adopted the Macquarie name shortly thereafter. Over the decades, the firm has grown from a domestic brokerage operation into a global institution, offering a wide range of services across banking, advisory, investment and funds management.

The company operates through four core business segments: Macquarie Asset Management, Banking and Financial Services, Commodities and Global Markets, and Macquarie Capital.

