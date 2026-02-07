Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $8.2275. Fannie Mae shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 2,177,237 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNMA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fannie Mae in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Fannie Mae in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Fannie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Fannie Mae to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

