Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.49 and traded as high as GBX 0.59. Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.38, with a volume of 1,214,130 shares traded.

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.73.

About Mobile Tornado Group

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings. It also provides Workforce Management platform, which offers a suite of tools to manage employees and other organizational assets; MDC5000 Dispatch Console that manages a remote workforce's mission-critical and day-to-day operations; and Recording solution, which enables to record, retrieve, and playback of PTT audio communications through IPRS Recording platform.

