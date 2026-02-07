Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 387 and traded as high as GBX 472. Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 469.70, with a volume of 62,587 shares traded.
VSVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 430 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 500 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 340 to GBX 390 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 467.50.
We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.
