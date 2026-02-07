Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Security Federal Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $33.85. Security Federal shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.17%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.