Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 79376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Get Swatch Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWGAY

Swatch Group Trading Up 3.7%

About Swatch Group

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.