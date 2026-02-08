AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $269.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $225.82 and last traded at $223.50. 6,049,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,671,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.02.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

