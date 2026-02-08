Tenable’s (TENB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TENB. Zacks Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Tenable has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.79 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $2,854,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

