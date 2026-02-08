Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $82.2950, with a volume of 2289757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Ventas Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

