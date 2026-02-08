Mizuho Cuts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $470.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $520.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $474.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.50.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $391.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.52. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $288.63 and a 1 year high of $526.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CyberArk Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: CyberArk beat EPS estimates ($1.33 vs. consensus ~$1.13) and reported revenue up ~18.5% YoY—an earnings surprise that supports the rally. The company provided slides and a press release for the quarter. View Press Release

Mizuho cut its price target to $470 but kept an Outperform rating—this reduces implied upside versus prior targets but still shows support from some buy-side analysts. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $460 and moved to Equal Weight, a less bullish stance that could limit near-term upside if other shops follow suit. Benzinga

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

