SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 7.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $20.86. 66,202,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 59,261,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Specifically, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.