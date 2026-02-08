Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $186.05 and last traded at $186.1150. 386,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 986,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.54.

Specifically, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wilian Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

