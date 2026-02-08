Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 4.2% Following Weak Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.4460. Approximately 674,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 623,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $313.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.36 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.00%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth. BusinessWire: FY & Q4 results

Company raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi‑year growth upside. Investing.com: BofA upgrade

Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi‑year growth upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY). Seeking Alpha: Earnings call transcript

Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY). Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near‑term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside. Zacks: EPS miss

Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near‑term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near‑term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve. TipRanks: BTIG Hold

Some sell‑side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near‑term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve. Negative Sentiment: High intraday volume and headlines noting a share plunge reflect short‑term selling pressure as traders react to the EPS miss and margin commentary despite guidance. Yahoo Finance: Why shares plunging

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,532.60. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 784.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

