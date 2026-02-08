Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $253.29 and last traded at $252.92, with a volume of 3569499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,724,045,000 after purchasing an additional 659,378 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,477,404,000 after buying an additional 6,908,016 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,856,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

