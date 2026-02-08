Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $143.48. 20,103,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 13,223,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.58, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

