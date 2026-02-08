TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $43,068.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,813.88. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $624,547.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,194 shares of company stock worth $3,828,510. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,490,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

