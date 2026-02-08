Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.1950, with a volume of 6832901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.10-0.110 EPS.

More Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on both profit and revenue — Under Armour reported EPS of $0.09 vs. a consensus loss of ($0.02) and revenue of $1.33B vs. $1.16B expected, driven by steadier holiday demand and product‑mix actions. Earnings Transcript

Q3 beat on both profit and revenue — Under Armour reported EPS of $0.09 vs. a consensus loss of ($0.02) and revenue of $1.33B vs. $1.16B expected, driven by steadier holiday demand and product‑mix actions. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance — Management set fiscal 2026 EPS at $0.10–$0.11, signaling confidence that restructuring and cost controls will drive profitability improvement. Press Release

Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance — Management set fiscal 2026 EPS at $0.10–$0.11, signaling confidence that restructuring and cost controls will drive profitability improvement. Positive Sentiment: Smaller‑than‑expected revenue decline — Company reported a milder drop in sales than feared, helped by a simplified assortment that stabilized holiday demand — a constructive sign for near‑term top‑line stabilization. Reuters: Smaller‑than‑expected drop

Smaller‑than‑expected revenue decline — Company reported a milder drop in sales than feared, helped by a simplified assortment that stabilized holiday demand — a constructive sign for near‑term top‑line stabilization. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and call available — Company released an earnings press release and hosted a conference call for details on the quarter and turnaround progress. Useful for investors wanting more color on margin recovery and channel trends. Press Release Conference Call

Management commentary and call available — Company released an earnings press release and hosted a conference call for details on the quarter and turnaround progress. Useful for investors wanting more color on margin recovery and channel trends. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing demand and margin headwinds — Management still cites weak demand in North America and Asia‑Pacific and tariff pressure that compresses margins; GAAP net margin remains negative (-1.74%), highlighting continued profit recovery risk. WSJ: Lifts outlook despite tariffs

Ongoing demand and margin headwinds — Management still cites weak demand in North America and Asia‑Pacific and tariff pressure that compresses margins; GAAP net margin remains negative (-1.74%), highlighting continued profit recovery risk. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line still under pressure — Sales are down year‑over‑year; the turnaround relies on sustaining cost savings and restoring demand, so any slowdown or margin shock (e.g., tariffs, inventory missteps) could reverse gains. Proactive: Tops profit, boosts forecast

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,112,119 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,906,258.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,000,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,035,415.12. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,463,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $18,920,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 380.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 19.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.