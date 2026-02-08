Workday’s (WDAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $280.00 target price on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.12. Workday has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,034,027.75. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $237,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,933,580. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock valued at $78,866,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 40.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

