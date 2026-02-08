ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.0860, with a volume of 3225013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.31%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nomura raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,661,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 846,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,038,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,517,000 after purchasing an additional 922,692 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,392,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 38.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,258,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after buying an additional 2,012,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 780,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

