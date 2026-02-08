Tadeu Marroco Buys 3 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,562 per share, for a total transaction of £136.86.
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,001 per share, with a total value of £160.04.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,410 per share, with a total value of £132.30.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
LON:BATS opened at GBX 4,609 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,916 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,806. The company has a market cap of £100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,279.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,140.81.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.
