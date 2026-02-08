Tadeu Marroco Buys 3 Shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,562 per share, for a total transaction of £136.86.

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,001 per share, with a total value of £160.04.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 3 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,410 per share, with a total value of £132.30.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

LON:BATS opened at GBX 4,609 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,916 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,806. The company has a market cap of £100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,279.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,140.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,500.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio. Our corporate purpose is to build A Better Tomorrow™, reducing the health impact of our business, by offering adult consumers a greater choice of enjoyable and less risky*† products compared to cigarettes.

Featured Stories

