Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.5230, with a volume of 994454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $1.35–$1.45 vs. consensus ~ $1.27 — the stronger outlook (and beat + guidance combo) is supportive of the rally and suggests better-than-expected near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read — the conference call transcript and slide deck provide management commentary on drivers (product mix, geographic trends, margins) that investors should review to judge sustainability. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation

Wall‑street writeups and snapshots (Zacks, Yahoo, Investing) highlight the beat and value/Growth characteristics — useful for screening but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Analyst targets still imply downside — JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both raised targets to $26 but kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings; those $26 targets sit below the current market level, which could cap upside or prompt caution once headline momentum fades. Benzinga – JPMorgan Benzinga – Wells Fargo

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $35.00 target price on Envista and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

