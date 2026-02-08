Mark Allan Acquires 22 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan bought 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £146.96.

On Monday, January 5th, Mark Allan acquired 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 618 per share, for a total transaction of £148.32.

On Thursday, December 4th, Mark Allan bought 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 620 per share, with a total value of £148.80.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 660 on Friday. Land Securities Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 490.20 and a one year high of GBX 676.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 625 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.37. The stock has a market cap of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group ( LON:LAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. Analysts predict that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

LAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 750 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 917 to GBX 897 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644.43.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

