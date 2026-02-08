Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $131.6530, with a volume of 2149438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.84.
The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS.
Key Headlines Impacting Molina Healthcare
Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat — Molina reported $11.38B in Q4 sales, up ~8% year-over-year and above consensus, showing top-line growth despite cost pressures. Molina Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile investor support — Michael Burry has reportedly remained positive on MOH, which could attract contrarian interest and buying at lower levels. Should You Buy the Dip in This Oversold Michael Burry Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management discussed drivers of the quarter and outlook on the Q4 earnings call; review for details on cost trends and segment performance. Molina Healthcare, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Massive EPS miss — Molina reported a surprise Q4 loss of ($2.75) per share vs. an expected ~$0.43, a swing that shocked investors and eroded confidence in near-term profitability. Molina (MOH) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Severe guidance cut — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance around $5.00 vs. analyst consensus near $12.95, signaling continued margin pressure (driving much of today’s selloff). Molina Healthcare forecasts 2026 profit below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Rising medical costs & exchange headwinds — Management cited surging medical costs in its ACA/exchange business and policy uncertainty as key drags on profit recovery. Molina Healthcare Incurs a Loss in Q4 as Medical Costs Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and downgrades — Street reaction includes cuts and a reiterated sell/underperform with lower price targets, increasing downside risk near term. Molina Healthcare: Slashed Earnings Outlook, Exchange Contraction, and Policy Uncertainty Drive Underperform (Sell) Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — Major outlets report the stock plunged on the surprise loss and weak outlook, with heavy trading volume as investors reprice risk. Molina plunges after issuing 2026 profit forecast much below expectations
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 25.5%
The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.
The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.
