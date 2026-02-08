Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $131.6530, with a volume of 2149438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.84.

The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.



Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

